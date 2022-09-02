Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PLAY, BBY, FWONA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY), where a total of 3,107 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 310,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.4% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 683,635 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring September 09, 2022, with 481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,100 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) options are showing a volume of 13,721 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $73 strike call option expiring September 09, 2022, with 661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,100 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $73 strike highlighted in orange:

And Liberty Media Corp - Formula One Group (Symbol: FWONA) options are showing a volume of 808 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 80,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of FWONA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 189,635 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,200 underlying shares of FWONA. Below is a chart showing FWONA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

