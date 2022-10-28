Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PFE, RWT, AA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE), where a total of 135,456 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.7% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 21.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 20,961 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Redwood Trust Inc (Symbol: RWT) options are showing a volume of 13,113 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.1% of RWT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 12,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of RWT. Below is a chart showing RWT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 53,720 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 10,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PFE options, RWT options, or AA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.