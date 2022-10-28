Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PFE, RWT, AA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE), where a total of 135,456 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.7% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 21.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 20,961 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Redwood Trust Inc (Symbol: RWT) options are showing a volume of 13,113 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.1% of RWT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 12,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of RWT. Below is a chart showing RWT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 53,720 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 10,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

