Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MU, UBER, CTIC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total volume of 76,417 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 5,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,400 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) options are showing a volume of 123,823 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.7% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31.50 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 7,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 751,000 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And CTI BioPharma Corp (Symbol: CTIC) saw options trading volume of 19,196 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 52.6% of CTIC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 5,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,000 underlying shares of CTIC. Below is a chart showing CTIC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MU options, UBER options, or CTIC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

