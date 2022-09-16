Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, JNJ, MRNA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total of 246,494 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 24.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 109.1% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 22.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 28,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 67,564 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.4% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 31,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 34,333 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.9% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 5,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 574,700 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, JNJ options, or MRNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

