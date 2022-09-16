Markets
MSFT

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, JNJ, MRNA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total of 246,494 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 24.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 109.1% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 22.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 28,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 67,564 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.4% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 31,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 34,333 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.9% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 5,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 574,700 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, JNJ options, or MRNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MSFTJNJMRNA

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular