Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MS, CLX, MAR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), where a total volume of 34,582 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.3% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $98 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,500 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $98 strike highlighted in orange:

Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) options are showing a volume of 5,328 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 532,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring December 31, 2021, with 635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,500 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) options are showing a volume of 8,194 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 819,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,600 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

