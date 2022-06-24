Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: M, TDOC, WFC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Macy's Inc (Symbol: M), where a total volume of 69,861 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.9% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 22,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) options are showing a volume of 25,439 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34.50 strike put option expiring June 24, 2022, with 8,153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 815,300 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 111,239 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,200 underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for M options, TDOC options, or WFC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.