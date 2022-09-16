Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: JBI, NGM, CYRX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Janus International Group Inc (Symbol: JBI), where a total of 2,253 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 225,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.4% of JBI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 438,640 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of JBI. Below is a chart showing JBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: NGM) options are showing a volume of 2,046 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 204,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of NGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 407,780 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of NGM. Below is a chart showing NGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And CryoPort Inc (Symbol: CYRX) saw options trading volume of 2,021 contracts, representing approximately 202,100 underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of CYRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 408,290 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,300 underlying shares of CYRX. Below is a chart showing CYRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

