Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FLGT, NET, MD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fulgent Genetics Inc (Symbol: FLGT), where a total volume of 2,687 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 268,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.1% of FLGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 496,980 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,767 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,700 underlying shares of FLGT. Below is a chart showing FLGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) options are showing a volume of 33,874 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 4,625 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 462,500 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mednax, Inc. (Symbol: MD) saw options trading volume of 2,003 contracts, representing approximately 200,300 underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of MD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 401,115 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of MD. Below is a chart showing MD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FLGT options, NET options, or MD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.