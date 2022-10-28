Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: COMM, ZS, WBA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CommScope Holding Co Inc (Symbol: COMM), where a total volume of 12,247 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.4% of COMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 7,443 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 744,300 underlying shares of COMM. Below is a chart showing COMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 9,754 contracts, representing approximately 975,400 underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,200 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) options are showing a volume of 39,134 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring November 04, 2022, with 18,972 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
