Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: COIN, WOW, CHEF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total of 181,863 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 178.6% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82 strike call option expiring September 09, 2022, with 20,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:

WideOpenWest Inc (Symbol: WOW) options are showing a volume of 6,104 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 610,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 148.2% of WOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 411,745 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 5,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 523,600 underlying shares of WOW. Below is a chart showing WOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chefs' Warehouse Inc (Symbol: CHEF) saw options trading volume of 4,453 contracts, representing approximately 445,300 underlying shares or approximately 135.7% of CHEF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 328,045 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,800 underlying shares of CHEF. Below is a chart showing CHEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

