Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ATVI, RGR, LUMN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI), where a total volume of 23,907 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.5% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 390,200 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (Symbol: RGR) options are showing a volume of 666 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 66,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.5% of RGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 137,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,600 underlying shares of RGR. Below is a chart showing RGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN) saw options trading volume of 59,990 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of LUMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 13,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of LUMN. Below is a chart showing LUMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ATVI options, RGR options, or LUMN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

