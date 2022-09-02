Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AFL, QTWO, W

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL), where a total volume of 8,844 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 884,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.4% of AFL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,400 underlying shares of AFL. Below is a chart showing AFL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Q2 Holdings Inc (Symbol: QTWO) options are showing a volume of 1,298 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 129,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of QTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 306,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,500 underlying shares of QTWO. Below is a chart showing QTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) saw options trading volume of 15,255 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring September 23, 2022, with 4,409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 440,900 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

