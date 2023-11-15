News & Insights

Markets
W

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: W, AMD, PLCE

November 15, 2023 — 05:39 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total of 48,459 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 100.3% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 13,823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 535,546 contracts, representing approximately 53.6 million underlying shares or approximately 88.7% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 60.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 46,463 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Children's Place Inc (Symbol: PLCE) saw options trading volume of 4,054 contracts, representing approximately 405,400 underlying shares or approximately 87.7% of PLCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 462,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,000 underlying shares of PLCE. Below is a chart showing PLCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for W options, AMD options, or PLCE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs
 CHAP shares outstanding history
 GTT Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

W
AMD
PLCE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.