Notable Wednesday Option Activity: W, AMD, PLCE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total of 48,459 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 100.3% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 13,823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 535,546 contracts, representing approximately 53.6 million underlying shares or approximately 88.7% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 60.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 46,463 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Children's Place Inc (Symbol: PLCE) saw options trading volume of 4,054 contracts, representing approximately 405,400 underlying shares or approximately 87.7% of PLCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 462,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,000 underlying shares of PLCE. Below is a chart showing PLCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for W options, AMD options, or PLCE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

