Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VYGR, W, NOC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VYGR), where a total volume of 3,552 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 355,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.1% of VYGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 753,690 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,700 underlying shares of VYGR. Below is a chart showing VYGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) saw options trading volume of 19,892 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,600 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) saw options trading volume of 2,972 contracts, representing approximately 297,200 underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 638,890 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,000 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
