Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VEEV, RCL, LOVE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV), where a total of 11,316 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.4% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,922 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,200 underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 20,723 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.2% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,800 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lovesac Co (Symbol: LOVE) saw options trading volume of 2,457 contracts, representing approximately 245,700 underlying shares or approximately 70.5% of LOVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 348,485 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,500 underlying shares of LOVE. Below is a chart showing LOVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VEEV options, RCL options, or LOVE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

