Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TPR, CSGP, EQT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR), where a total of 24,873 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.4% of TPR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 10,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of TPR. Below is a chart showing TPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

CoStar Group, Inc. (Symbol: CSGP) options are showing a volume of 11,053 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of CSGP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,647 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 364,700 underlying shares of CSGP. Below is a chart showing CSGP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) saw options trading volume of 27,621 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 55.1% of EQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 6,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 603,900 underlying shares of EQT. Below is a chart showing EQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

