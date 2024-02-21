Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TPR, CSGP, EQT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR), where a total of 24,873 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.4% of TPR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 10,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of TPR. Below is a chart showing TPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:
CoStar Group, Inc. (Symbol: CSGP) options are showing a volume of 11,053 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of CSGP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,647 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 364,700 underlying shares of CSGP. Below is a chart showing CSGP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) saw options trading volume of 27,621 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 55.1% of EQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 6,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 603,900 underlying shares of EQT. Below is a chart showing EQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TPR options, CSGP options, or EQT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: UBF Videos
LINTB Historical Stock Prices
GDEV Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.