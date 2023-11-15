News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SSTK, CVX, DKS

November 15, 2023 — 05:39 pm EST

November 15, 2023

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK), where a total of 4,963 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 496,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 87.4% of SSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 567,710 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,977 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 397,700 underlying shares of SSTK. Below is a chart showing SSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 105,005 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.9% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 792,000 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) options are showing a volume of 8,767 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 876,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.8% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $118 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,200 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SSTK options, CVX options, or DKS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

