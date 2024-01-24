Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SPGI, RAPT, SLG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI), where a total of 4,559 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 455,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.8% of SPGI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 953,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,500 underlying shares of SPGI. Below is a chart showing SPGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:
RAPT Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: RAPT) saw options trading volume of 2,008 contracts, representing approximately 200,800 underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of RAPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 426,450 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,000 underlying shares of RAPT. Below is a chart showing RAPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG) options are showing a volume of 5,996 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 599,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of SLG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,564 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,400 underlying shares of SLG. Below is a chart showing SLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SPGI options, RAPT options, or SLG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
