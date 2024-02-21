News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RPD, EBS, MPW

February 21, 2024 — 03:17 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rapid7 Inc (Symbol: RPD), where a total of 6,367 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 636,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.8% of RPD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 875,030 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,300 underlying shares of RPD. Below is a chart showing RPD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Emergent BioSolutions Inc (Symbol: EBS) saw options trading volume of 8,531 contracts, representing approximately 853,100 underlying shares or approximately 65.6% of EBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,809 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,900 underlying shares of EBS. Below is a chart showing EBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) saw options trading volume of 122,139 contracts, representing approximately 12.2 million underlying shares or approximately 64.6% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring February 23, 2024, with 19,863 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

