Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RKT, TRUP, FTAI

Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP) saw options trading volume of 5,663 contracts, representing approximately 566,300 underlying shares or approximately 87.5% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 647,265 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,100 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI) options are showing a volume of 7,066 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 706,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.2% of FTAI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 859,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 3,147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,700 underlying shares of FTAI. Below is a chart showing FTAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
