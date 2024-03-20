Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RKT, TRUP, FTAI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT), where a total volume of 24,136 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 90.1% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring March 22, 2024 , with 7,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 784,000 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP) saw options trading volume of 5,663 contracts, representing approximately 566,300 underlying shares or approximately 87.5% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 647,265 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,100 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI) options are showing a volume of 7,066 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 706,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.2% of FTAI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 859,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 3,147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,700 underlying shares of FTAI. Below is a chart showing FTAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

