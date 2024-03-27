Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RGLD, OMI, CCK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD), where a total volume of 2,251 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 225,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.3% of RGLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 456,975 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024 , with 232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,200 underlying shares of RGLD. Below is a chart showing RGLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Owens & Minor, Inc. (Symbol: OMI) options are showing a volume of 3,088 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 308,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of OMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 629,775 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,200 underlying shares of OMI. Below is a chart showing OMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

And Crown Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCK) saw options trading volume of 6,064 contracts, representing approximately 606,400 underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of CCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 5,769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 576,900 underlying shares of CCK. Below is a chart showing CCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

