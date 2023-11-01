Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RDUS, SITM, EA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc (Symbol: RDUS), where a total of 1,068 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 106,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 66% of RDUS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 161,915 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of RDUS. Below is a chart showing RDUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

SiTime Corp (Symbol: SITM) options are showing a volume of 825 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 82,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.9% of SITM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 125,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,300 underlying shares of SITM. Below is a chart showing SITM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) options are showing a volume of 10,725 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.7% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $129 strike call option expiring November 03, 2023, with 3,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,800 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $129 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RDUS options, SITM options, or EA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

