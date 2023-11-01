Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RDUS, SITM, EA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc (Symbol: RDUS), where a total of 1,068 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 106,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 66% of RDUS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 161,915 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of RDUS. Below is a chart showing RDUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
SiTime Corp (Symbol: SITM) options are showing a volume of 825 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 82,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.9% of SITM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 125,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,300 underlying shares of SITM. Below is a chart showing SITM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) options are showing a volume of 10,725 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.7% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $129 strike call option expiring November 03, 2023, with 3,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,800 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $129 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RDUS options, SITM options, or EA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: KeyCorp MACD
MAN Options Chain
MUX Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.