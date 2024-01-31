Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RBA, BASE, NSC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RB Global Inc (Symbol: RBA), where a total of 5,096 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 509,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.3% of RBA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 768,860 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of RBA. Below is a chart showing RBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
Couchbase Inc (Symbol: BASE) options are showing a volume of 2,484 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 248,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.8% of BASE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 377,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,500 underlying shares of BASE. Below is a chart showing BASE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) saw options trading volume of 9,300 contracts, representing approximately 930,000 underlying shares or approximately 62.3% of NSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,867 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,700 underlying shares of NSC. Below is a chart showing NSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
