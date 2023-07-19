Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PZZA, SCI, HOOD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA), where a total of 4,707 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 470,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 90.8% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 518,245 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 4,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 425,000 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
Service Corp. International (Symbol: SCI) saw options trading volume of 8,755 contracts, representing approximately 875,500 underlying shares or approximately 90% of SCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 973,225 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 4,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 445,000 underlying shares of SCI. Below is a chart showing SCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 109,731 contracts, representing approximately 11.0 million underlying shares or approximately 86.6% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 15,572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PZZA options, SCI options, or HOOD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Joel Greenblatt Stock Picks
WSBC Dividend History
ETFs Holding LBRDK
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.