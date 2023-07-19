Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PZZA, SCI, HOOD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA), where a total of 4,707 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 470,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 90.8% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 518,245 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 4,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 425,000 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Service Corp. International (Symbol: SCI) saw options trading volume of 8,755 contracts, representing approximately 875,500 underlying shares or approximately 90% of SCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 973,225 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 4,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 445,000 underlying shares of SCI. Below is a chart showing SCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 109,731 contracts, representing approximately 11.0 million underlying shares or approximately 86.6% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 15,572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

