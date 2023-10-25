Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PSA, TSCO, IMAX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Public Storage (Symbol: PSA), where a total of 5,706 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 570,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.1% of PSA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 769,635 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,300 underlying shares of PSA. Below is a chart showing PSA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) options are showing a volume of 8,782 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 878,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.5% of TSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $207.50 strike call option expiring October 27, 2023, with 2,679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,900 underlying shares of TSCO. Below is a chart showing TSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $207.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And IMAX Corp. (Symbol: IMAX) options are showing a volume of 4,128 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 412,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72% of IMAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 572,945 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 976 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,600 underlying shares of IMAX. Below is a chart showing IMAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
