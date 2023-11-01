News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PLTR, EAT, TGTX

November 01, 2023 — 03:28 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR), where a total of 236,469 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 23.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.4% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 55.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 16,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Brinker International, Inc. (Symbol: EAT) options are showing a volume of 4,885 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 488,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of EAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,100 underlying shares of EAT. Below is a chart showing EAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And TG Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TGTX) options are showing a volume of 19,817 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of TGTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,800 underlying shares of TGTX. Below is a chart showing TGTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

