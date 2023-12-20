Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PARA, NXT, CMP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA), where a total volume of 79,908 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.6% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16.50 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 10,984 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Nextracker Inc (Symbol: NXT) options are showing a volume of 7,899 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 789,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of NXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,161 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,100 underlying shares of NXT. Below is a chart showing NXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Compass Minerals International Inc (Symbol: CMP) options are showing a volume of 1,933 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 193,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of CMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 445,480 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,100 underlying shares of CMP. Below is a chart showing CMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PARA options, NXT options, or CMP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: CDXS Stock Predictions
Funds Holding HYDW
LF Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.