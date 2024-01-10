Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PANW, AMD, FSLR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total volume of 43,730 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 125.8% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring January 12, 2024, with 2,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,300 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 384,447 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 38.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.6% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 64.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 12, 2024, with 31,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 13,554 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 58.8% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,000 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PANW options, AMD options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.