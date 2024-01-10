News & Insights

Markets
PANW

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PANW, AMD, FSLR

January 10, 2024 — 01:26 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total volume of 43,730 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 125.8% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring January 12, 2024, with 2,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,300 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 384,447 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 38.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.6% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 64.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 12, 2024, with 31,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 13,554 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 58.8% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,000 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PANW options, AMD options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 RNGR shares outstanding history
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FCO
 EPAC Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PANW
AMD
FSLR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.