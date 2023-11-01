Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OMF, ROK, NRG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in OneMain Holdings Inc (Symbol: OMF), where a total volume of 4,670 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 467,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.1% of OMF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of OMF. Below is a chart showing OMF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK) saw options trading volume of 3,320 contracts, representing approximately 332,000 underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of ROK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 778,365 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,600 underlying shares of ROK. Below is a chart showing ROK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
And NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) saw options trading volume of 12,493 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of NRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 7,168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 716,800 underlying shares of NRG. Below is a chart showing NRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OMF options, ROK options, or NRG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Cheapest Stocks Right Now
Institutional Holders of ARR
PCEF Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.