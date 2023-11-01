Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OMF, ROK, NRG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in OneMain Holdings Inc (Symbol: OMF), where a total volume of 4,670 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 467,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.1% of OMF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of OMF. Below is a chart showing OMF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK) saw options trading volume of 3,320 contracts, representing approximately 332,000 underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of ROK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 778,365 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,600 underlying shares of ROK. Below is a chart showing ROK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) saw options trading volume of 12,493 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of NRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 7,168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 716,800 underlying shares of NRG. Below is a chart showing NRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

