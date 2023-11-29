Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NAT, WAL, RPD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nordic American Tankers Ltd (Symbol: NAT), where a total of 18,903 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.1% of NAT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,845 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 584,500 underlying shares of NAT. Below is a chart showing NAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:
Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL) saw options trading volume of 8,205 contracts, representing approximately 820,500 underlying shares or approximately 65.4% of WAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,600 underlying shares of WAL. Below is a chart showing WAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rapid7 Inc (Symbol: RPD) options are showing a volume of 4,478 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 447,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.1% of RPD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 687,765 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 3,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,100 underlying shares of RPD. Below is a chart showing RPD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
