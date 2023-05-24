Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MSTR, SRPT, DOCN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total volume of 15,139 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 171.6% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 882,195 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 1,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,300 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) saw options trading volume of 27,488 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 149.8% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 456,700 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN) options are showing a volume of 15,867 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110.8% of DOCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 10,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DOCN. Below is a chart showing DOCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

