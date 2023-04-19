Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MP, OXY, CMA

April 19, 2023 — 03:37 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP), where a total of 9,363 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 936,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.3% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,800 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 57,828 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,000 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

And Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) options are showing a volume of 20,099 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of CMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 3,813 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 381,300 underlying shares of CMA. Below is a chart showing CMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

