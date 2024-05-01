Notable Wednesday Option Activity: META, BKNG, MSFT

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 1,430 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 143,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.1% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 195,550 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4200 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 90 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 146,574 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.1% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 7,684 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 768,400 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
