Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LII, MCD, GOOGL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lennox International Inc (Symbol: LII), where a total of 1,356 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 135,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.5% of LII's average daily trading volume over the past month of 231,920 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of LII. Below is a chart showing LII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:
McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 16,417 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 55.9% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,100 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 167,831 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 9,989 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 998,900 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LII options, MCD options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.