Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LII, MCD, GOOGL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lennox International Inc (Symbol: LII), where a total of 1,356 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 135,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.5% of LII's average daily trading volume over the past month of 231,920 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of LII. Below is a chart showing LII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 16,417 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 55.9% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,100 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 167,831 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 9,989 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 998,900 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

