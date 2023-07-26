Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KDP, RH, DGX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP), where a total of 39,192 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.6% of KDP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 28,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of KDP. Below is a chart showing KDP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 3,961 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 396,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 961,760 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,200 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

And Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX) options are showing a volume of 3,098 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 309,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of DGX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 754,910 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,200 underlying shares of DGX. Below is a chart showing DGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KDP options, RH options, or DGX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

