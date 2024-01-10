Notable Wednesday Option Activity: IAC, MATV, UAL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Iac Inc (Symbol: IAC), where a total of 4,306 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 430,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.9% of IAC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 582,695 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,300 underlying shares of IAC. Below is a chart showing IAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Mativ Inc (Symbol: MATV) options are showing a volume of 5,878 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 587,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.7% of MATV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 819,275 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,700 underlying shares of MATV. Below is a chart showing MATV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 53,102 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.8% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 8,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,100 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
