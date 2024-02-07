Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HRB, SSP, NXST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in H & R Block, Inc. (Symbol: HRB), where a total volume of 5,865 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 586,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.5% of HRB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 843,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 342,500 underlying shares of HRB. Below is a chart showing HRB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Scripps Company (Symbol: SSP) saw options trading volume of 1,738 contracts, representing approximately 173,800 underlying shares or approximately 68.6% of SSP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 253,295 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,271 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,100 underlying shares of SSP. Below is a chart showing SSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nexstar Media Group Inc (Symbol: NXST) options are showing a volume of 1,616 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 161,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.6% of NXST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 246,205 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,800 underlying shares of NXST. Below is a chart showing NXST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

