Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GOGO, SAH, GS

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: SAH) saw options trading volume of 5,127 contracts, representing approximately 512,700 underlying shares or approximately 184.9% of SAH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 277,330 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,000 underlying shares of SAH. Below is a chart showing SAH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 28,616 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 4,493 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 449,300 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GOGO options, SAH options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
