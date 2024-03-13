News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GOGO, SAH, GS

March 13, 2024 — 03:22 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Gogo Inc (Symbol: GOGO), where a total of 29,675 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 286.7% of GOGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 20,547 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of GOGO. Below is a chart showing GOGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: SAH) saw options trading volume of 5,127 contracts, representing approximately 512,700 underlying shares or approximately 184.9% of SAH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 277,330 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,000 underlying shares of SAH. Below is a chart showing SAH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 28,616 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 4,493 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 449,300 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

