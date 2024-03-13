Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GOGO, SAH, GS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Gogo Inc (Symbol: GOGO), where a total of 29,675 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 286.7% of GOGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024 , with 20,547 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of GOGO. Below is a chart showing GOGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: SAH) saw options trading volume of 5,127 contracts, representing approximately 512,700 underlying shares or approximately 184.9% of SAH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 277,330 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,000 underlying shares of SAH. Below is a chart showing SAH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 28,616 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 4,493 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 449,300 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOGO options, SAH options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

