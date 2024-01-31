Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GEO, DOV, TWLO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO), where a total volume of 11,869 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.6% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 5,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,200 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV) options are showing a volume of 3,965 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 396,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of DOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 780,915 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,900 underlying shares of DOV. Below is a chart showing DOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
And Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 12,020 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 341,800 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GEO options, DOV options, or TWLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
