News & Insights

Markets
FIVE

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FIVE, SPR, CXW

March 20, 2024 — 03:56 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE), where a total of 3,489 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 348,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.2% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 609,820 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,000 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPR) saw options trading volume of 23,412 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of SPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 14,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SPR. Below is a chart showing SPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And CoreCivic Inc (Symbol: CXW) saw options trading volume of 5,244 contracts, representing approximately 524,400 underlying shares or approximately 51.9% of CXW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,400 underlying shares of CXW. Below is a chart showing CXW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FIVE options, SPR options, or CXW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 MSGE Insider Buying
 Institutional Holders of NK
 SKOR YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FIVE
SPR
CXW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.