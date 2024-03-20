Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FIVE, SPR, CXW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE), where a total of 3,489 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 348,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.2% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 609,820 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024 , with 820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,000 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPR) saw options trading volume of 23,412 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of SPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 14,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SPR. Below is a chart showing SPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And CoreCivic Inc (Symbol: CXW) saw options trading volume of 5,244 contracts, representing approximately 524,400 underlying shares or approximately 51.9% of CXW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,400 underlying shares of CXW. Below is a chart showing CXW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FIVE options, SPR options, or CXW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.