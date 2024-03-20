Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FIVE, SPR, CXW

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPR) saw options trading volume of 23,412 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of SPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 14,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SPR. Below is a chart showing SPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And CoreCivic Inc (Symbol: CXW) saw options trading volume of 5,244 contracts, representing approximately 524,400 underlying shares or approximately 51.9% of CXW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,400 underlying shares of CXW. Below is a chart showing CXW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
