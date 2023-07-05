Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FIS, HD, MAR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS), where a total volume of 28,825 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.1% of FIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 20,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of FIS. Below is a chart showing FIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 21,732 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring July 07, 2023, with 5,697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 569,700 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) saw options trading volume of 8,537 contracts, representing approximately 853,700 underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FIS options, HD options, or MAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.