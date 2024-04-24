News & Insights

Markets
F

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: F, EOLS, RCL

April 24, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F), where a total volume of 215,349 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 21.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.9% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 34,899 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Evolus Inc (Symbol: EOLS) options are showing a volume of 2,035 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 203,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of EOLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 486,160 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,000 underlying shares of EOLS. Below is a chart showing EOLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 12,055 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,300 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for F options, EOLS options, or RCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 LEGN Options Chain
 KYN Next Dividend Date
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FLTB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

F
EOLS
RCL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.