Notable Wednesday Option Activity: F, EOLS, RCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F), where a total volume of 215,349 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 21.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.9% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024 , with 34,899 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Evolus Inc (Symbol: EOLS) options are showing a volume of 2,035 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 203,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of EOLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 486,160 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,000 underlying shares of EOLS. Below is a chart showing EOLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 12,055 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,300 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for F options, EOLS options, or RCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

