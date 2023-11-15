Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EVC, MMM, CENX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Entravision Communications Corp. (Symbol: EVC), where a total volume of 7,101 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 710,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 253.1% of EVC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 280,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 6,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 654,600 underlying shares of EVC. Below is a chart showing EVC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
3M Co (Symbol: MMM) options are showing a volume of 68,104 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 215.6% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 9,980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 998,000 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Century Aluminum Co. (Symbol: CENX) options are showing a volume of 17,487 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 148.3% of CENX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 16,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of CENX. Below is a chart showing CENX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for EVC options, MMM options, or CENX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
