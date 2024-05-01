News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EBAY, EXTR, DBRG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY), where a total volume of 23,374 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.7% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 2,557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,700 underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Extreme Networks Inc (Symbol: EXTR) options are showing a volume of 8,396 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 839,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of EXTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 7,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 777,000 underlying shares of EXTR. Below is a chart showing EXTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

And DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG) saw options trading volume of 9,384 contracts, representing approximately 938,400 underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of DBRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,100 underlying shares of DBRG. Below is a chart showing DBRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

