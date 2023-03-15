Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DVN, BGS, MTCH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), where a total of 101,015 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 13,379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS) saw options trading volume of 10,409 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 70.9% of BGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 10,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BGS. Below is a chart showing BGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) options are showing a volume of 28,373 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.8% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 10,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
