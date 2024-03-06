Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DKS, PZZA, EYPT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS), where a total of 5,453 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 545,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.4% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 903,075 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike put option expiring March 08, 2024 , with 436 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,600 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) options are showing a volume of 4,665 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 466,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.2% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 800,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 4,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 454,000 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: EYPT) saw options trading volume of 6,171 contracts, representing approximately 617,100 underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of EYPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,900 underlying shares of EYPT. Below is a chart showing EYPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DKS options, PZZA options, or EYPT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

