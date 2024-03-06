Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DKS, PZZA, EYPT

Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) options are showing a volume of 4,665 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 466,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.2% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 800,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 4,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 454,000 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: EYPT) saw options trading volume of 6,171 contracts, representing approximately 617,100 underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of EYPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,900 underlying shares of EYPT. Below is a chart showing EYPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DKS options, PZZA options, or EYPT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: SFS Price Target
DFBH YTD Return
SWAY Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.