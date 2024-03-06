News & Insights

Markets
DKS

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DKS, PZZA, EYPT

March 06, 2024 — 03:37 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS), where a total of 5,453 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 545,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.4% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 903,075 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike put option expiring March 08, 2024, with 436 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,600 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) options are showing a volume of 4,665 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 466,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.2% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 800,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 4,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 454,000 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: EYPT) saw options trading volume of 6,171 contracts, representing approximately 617,100 underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of EYPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,900 underlying shares of EYPT. Below is a chart showing EYPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DKS options, PZZA options, or EYPT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 SFS Price Target
 DFBH YTD Return
 SWAY Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DKS
PZZA
EYPT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.