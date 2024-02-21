News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DIS, NHC, INDI

February 21, 2024 — 03:18 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total volume of 71,305 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.3% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 4,995 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 499,500 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

National Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: NHC) saw options trading volume of 417 contracts, representing approximately 41,700 underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of NHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 87,760 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,100 underlying shares of NHC. Below is a chart showing NHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And indie Semiconductor Inc (Symbol: INDI) options are showing a volume of 8,377 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 837,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of INDI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 7,368 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 736,800 underlying shares of INDI. Below is a chart showing INDI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

