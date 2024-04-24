Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DG, OWL, ARI

Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A (Symbol: OWL) saw options trading volume of 15,737 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of OWL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 5,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,200 underlying shares of OWL. Below is a chart showing OWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (Symbol: ARI) saw options trading volume of 2,869 contracts, representing approximately 286,900 underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of ARI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 712,505 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 282,000 underlying shares of ARI. Below is a chart showing ARI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
