Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DG, OWL, ARI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), where a total of 8,351 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 835,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.9% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 1,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,300 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A (Symbol: OWL) saw options trading volume of 15,737 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of OWL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 5,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,200 underlying shares of OWL. Below is a chart showing OWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (Symbol: ARI) saw options trading volume of 2,869 contracts, representing approximately 286,900 underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of ARI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 712,505 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 282,000 underlying shares of ARI. Below is a chart showing ARI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DG options, OWL options, or ARI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.