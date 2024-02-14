Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CYRX, HLF, EYPT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CryoPort Inc (Symbol: CYRX), where a total of 3,101 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 310,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 85.4% of CYRX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 362,965 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,200 underlying shares of CYRX. Below is a chart showing CYRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Herbalife Ltd (Symbol: HLF) saw options trading volume of 10,051 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 80.9% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,200 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: EYPT) options are showing a volume of 7,869 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 786,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.5% of EYPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,300 underlying shares of EYPT. Below is a chart showing EYPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

