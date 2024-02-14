Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CYRX, HLF, EYPT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CryoPort Inc (Symbol: CYRX), where a total of 3,101 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 310,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 85.4% of CYRX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 362,965 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,200 underlying shares of CYRX. Below is a chart showing CYRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
Herbalife Ltd (Symbol: HLF) saw options trading volume of 10,051 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 80.9% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,200 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: EYPT) options are showing a volume of 7,869 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 786,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.5% of EYPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,300 underlying shares of EYPT. Below is a chart showing EYPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CYRX options, HLF options, or EYPT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Stock Buybacks
Funds Holding OVL
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PAGS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.