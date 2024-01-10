News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CXW, ENPH, COR

January 10, 2024 — 03:26 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CoreCivic Inc (Symbol: CXW), where a total of 12,632 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 140.3% of CXW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 900,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,291 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,100 underlying shares of CXW. Below is a chart showing CXW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 79,224 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 133.7% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 25,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cencora Inc (Symbol: COR) saw options trading volume of 16,471 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 132.8% of COR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 5,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 580,000 underlying shares of COR. Below is a chart showing COR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

